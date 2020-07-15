KANSAS — Candidates vying for U.S. Congress in Kansas’ Second District square off Tuesday in a debate.

There are three Republican candidates up for the Second District Seat, which represents all of Eastern Kansas excluding Kansas City.

They are Jake Laturner, Dennis Taylor, and incumbent Steve Watkins.

Laturner is currently the Kansas State Treasurer and Taylor is a former Brownback Administrator and Former Shawnee County Commissioner.

Discussion Tuesday brought up thoughts on immigration policy and police reform, but also looked for answers surrounding America’s next steps in the covid-19 response.

Jake LaTurner, KS Congressional Candidate, said, “No one cares more uh about the education of their children and the safety of their community and local school boards and the state school board and so that’s where the decision should lie.”

Dennis Taylor, KS Congressional Candidate, said, “What we need to be doing is be proactive not reactive to these things, and one of the things that is most critical, again is taking those people who are out of work now and putting them to productive use so that we can in fact open the economy up and keep it open.”

Steve Watkins, KS Congressional Candidate, said, “I also disapprove of statewide or large mandates. I wear a mask to slow the spread, I wear a mask to often, when I’m flying, I wear a mask, but that’s my choice.”

The winner will take on Democrat Michelle De La Isla, who is currently Topeka’s Mayor, in the November 3rd general election.