JOPLIN, Mo. — With the August 2nd Missouri Primary Election just over a week away, Candidates are making the last stops of their Campaigns.

Jill Carter is running for Missouri State Senate in the 32nd District.

Today she made a stop to the Roxy Event Center in Downtown Joplin for a Town Hall Meeting.

More than 100 community members gathered for a public discussion forum.

Carter says the goal of tonight’s event is to bridge the gap between the local community and State Legislators.

“And if we don’t have a legislator that’s willing to take on the Federal Government and say no, and also at the same time, have open communication with our community, then we’re going to see, I mean, a pressure point, right? That continues to build. And people need to feel validated, they need to feel listened to and they need to feel cared about, like, there needs to be a connection to what’s happening at the government level back to the community,” says Jill Carter, Candidate, Missouri State Senate.

Carter is facing incumbent Bill White in the Primary Election.



Over in Landreth Park, Democratic hopefuls were making their last pleas to voters as well.

This included Spencer Toder who is vying for US Senate and Kristen Radaker-Sheafer who is looking to represent the state in the US House of Representatives.

Both candidates spent time laying out their platforms to voters before taking questions to address concerns.

“Instead of these large ominous bills, I want to propose small, simple bills that are easy to communicate to constituents so when they see that their representatives voted yes or no on an issue, they know exactly what they’re voting for and exactly what they’re voting against,” says Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, US House of Representatives Candidate.

“My campaign has worked to get over 10 thousand Missourians on Medicaid, we’ve helped over 600 families get access to the child-tax credit they didn’t know they qualified, we’ve raised over 50 thousand dollars for Afghan refugees. We’ve done everything we can to make sure that every voice across this state has an opportunity to have their voices heard and they’re getting all the resources they need to live happy, healthy productive lives,” says Spencer Toder, US Senate Candidate.

Toder is one of eleven Democratic Candidates on the ballot for US Senate.

While Radaker-Sheafer is facing John Woodman and Bryce Lockwood on the Democratic ballot for the Seventh Congressional seat.