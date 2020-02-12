Campus police report possible attempted abduction near MSSU campus

OSBI has released this sketch of a person of interest in an attempted abduction at NEO A&M. The description matches another suspect in a similar incident at MSSU in Joplin.

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Missouri Southern State University’s campus police have sent an alert to all students and staff about a possible attempted abduction at a nearby convenience store.

The person of interest is possibly related to a similar incident on the campus of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

The incident near MSSU happened Tuesday, February 11th around 7:15 am at the Lion Stop Convenience Store

Police say that a woman was approached by a separate woman in her 50’s.

The suspect tried to get the woman to go with her to the suspect’s car. Sitting in the suspect’s car was a man. This man was of similar description to the NEO suspect. The car was a light colored car and matches the description of the NEO incident. MSSU Police Chief Ken Kennedy

This sketch was released by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation regarding the NEO A&M incident

Missouri Southern’s Police Chief Ken Kennedy alerted all students and staff by email on Wednesday.

A report was filed with the Joplin Police Department.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or these suspects, you should contact your local law enforcement agency:

MSSU University Police Department, 417-626-2222

Joplin Police Department, 417-623-3131

NEO A&M College Police Department, 918-533-1243.