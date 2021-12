Campaign finance complaint filed against Eric Greitens for his US Senate run

The Campaign Legal Center has filed a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission alleging Eric Greitens’ “Gubernatorial Campaign Committee” violated state campaign finance law.

Officials say his campaign spent $100,000 in gubernatorial campaign funds on his US Senate race and didn’t properly disclose it. Missouri law requires state-level committees to report all contributions.

In October, the “CLC” filed a complaint with the “Federal Election Commission,” saying Greitens violated federal campaign finance law by illegally spending Missouri state campaign funds on his run for US Senate.