Camp Quality Ozarks adds new activities and events

Many of us have great memories of going to a summer camp. An area organization makes sure that happens for kids that have, or are currently battling cancer.

Camp Quality Ozarks has been providing a week-long experience for young people from the age of four, all the way up to 18, since 1988. The event is free for campers. Camp Director Leona Belk says new activities and events are added with each passing year.

“This year we have Camp Ruwá, they came out and brought some different inflatables, they brought a rock wall, gaga ball, nine square, they have a euro bungee, Velcro wall and a bunch of different games and fun things for the kids,” says Leona Belk, Camp Quality Director.

If you’d like to make a donation to help make sure next year’s event takes place, click here.