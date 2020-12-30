PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas parks department is looking to help out students during vacation.

The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation is hosting Camp Now and Then. For three to four days a week during Winter break, parents can leave their children with the department while at work. This was designed not only to be a resource for parents but also help the students learn public speaking skills for their future.

Jim Kidd, Pittsburg Parks & Rec, said, “We ask them to speak out loud because later in life they’re talking to people just like I’m talking to you unexpectedly, so they need to be able to adapt and be able to talk to people without being too shy about it, public speaking is not easy to do.”

For more information about the program or to sign up your child, you should contact the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department.

(620) 231-8310