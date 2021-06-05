Camp Bandage at Grand Lake gave kids a chance to learn about first responders

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Kids got the opportunity to meet face to face with first responders to learn about safety Saturday afternoon.

Camp Bandage at Grand Lake gave kids a chance to learn first aid, water safety, fire safety, and more.

The training was free, and they also had vendors, giveaways, karaoke and games.

To keep kids safe on the water, free life jackets were handed out.

Jennifer Hinson, Camp Bandage Grand Lake Planning Committee, says, “What’s great is every one of the EMS directors from law enforcement to Oklahoma Highway Safety Office to GRDA — all of our local fire departments. Those kids can walk right up to our first responders and have conversations, see the equipment and learn about safety.”

Organizers estimated that Saturday’s turnout was the highest ever for Camp Bandage at Grand Lake.