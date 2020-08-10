Calvary Chapel gives out free backpacks and school supplies

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is giving kids and families a head start in preparing for the upcoming school year.

Calvary Chapel in Joplin hosted their free backpacks and school supplies drive Sunday morning.

Students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade we’re eligible to recieve a free backpack.

Church leaders say during this unprecendented time they are grateful they are able to support their community in this way.

Russ Hibbard, Asst. Pastor, Calvary Chapel Joplin, says, “We’ve been doing it for 15-16 years, it’s just another way to reach out and bless the comminty.”

If your child would like a backpack, there are some extras left at the church.

We have provided their contact info on our website here.