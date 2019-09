A Southern California man has been charged with a dozen felonies more than a year after he was stopped on a Missouri highway with about 3,000 vaping cartridges filled with THC oil.

Twelve counts of delivery of a controlled substance were filed Tuesday against Reza Gomarian, 49, of Oceanside, California.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say Gomarian was speeding when he was stopped in May 2018 on Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri’s Greene County.