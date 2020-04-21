C.N.A.’s get recognition for efforts during covid-19 pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s been an outpouring of support for the work that first responders, nurses and doctors are doing on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

But they aren’t alone, and one area woman says it’s about time another group gets their due.

Doctors and nurses aren’t the only members of the healthcare profession that work inside hospitals both here in the Four States as well as nationally, so do C.N.A.’s or Certified Nurse Assistants.

And CNA’s make up the largest percentage of employees in any nursing home, and also work in the home health industry as well.

And Lori Porter, who is the co-founder of the National Association Of Healthcare Assistants, says it’s about time they get some recognition too.

Lori Porter, National Assoc. of Healthcare Assistants, said, “Nursing homes are getting hit by covid 19 like no one else, and the American public doesn’t understand nursing homes and what they’re going through and the challenges they’re facing, we have it on good authority that nursing home profession will be dealing with Covid 19 clear into the fall.”

Drake Taylor is a C.N.A. And helps train others to become one, says many are in a catch 22 situation with the threat posed to them by the covid 19 virus.

Drake Taylor, Certified Nurse Assistant, said, “Most CNA’s live pay check to pay check and they’re barely making it on what they’re getting so they cannot stay home because they have additional expenses as well with their children being home, they have to feed their children or pay for additional child care, there’s almost no option, if their employer’s isn’t offering them anything in addition because they can’t, the CNA’s in a bind and they have to go to work which then again puts more people at risk.”

“They are wiping the noses, drying the eyes, cleaning up, bodily fluids, all day long, working double shifts, we went into this with a staffing challenge long before covid, this is 911 for nursing homes,” said Porter.

She spoke outside Spring River Christian Village because her father received such good care from the staff inside.

The C.E.O. of the company that owns Spring River agrees with Porter that, like doctors, nurses and first responders, C.N.A’s are doing heroes work.