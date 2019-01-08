Buyer Beware: KC Chiefs Ticket Scam

NBC - It's about the hottest ticket in town right now.

Which means people will go to great lengths to get a Chiefs ticket, even getting them from third parties.

But, when they get to Arrowhead Stadium, there is a chance they will be alerted their ticket is a fake.

Jordan betts reports.

It's go time for the Chiefs this week.

These two KC native's now go to college out of state and hoping to see the Chiefs play before they leave.

"We have never seen a home playoff win and we are really hoping to see it for the first time." said Macauley Grief, Chiefs Fan

And they are trying to find any ticket.

"It's become a concern as a college student to find a cheap ticket. You can go to stub hub but sometimes they are over priced but at least you know the ticket exist." said Alec Frank Chiefs Fan.

They have even thought about going to a third party site.

"In contrast you can find them on Craig's list, you can find a ticket but you don't know if it's real." said Alec Frank Chiefs Fan.

Tickets for Less says the fakes are becoming less common since going electronic.

They are seeing one trend...People selling screen shots of tickets.

"It's not a very secure way and it's not safe." said Jason Durbin Tickets For Less.

The Chiefs said fans should avoid those screen shotted tickets along with pre printed tickets.

The biggest tip both the team and tickets for less gave was to buy from sites associated with the organization.

Not off sites like Craig's list.

Durbin says just pay a little extra to get the security of a ticket.

"Make sure you are buying it from a secure source rather than getting a really good deal off Craig's List or something, where you can't verify if the ticket is legitimate." said Jason Durbin Tickets For Less.