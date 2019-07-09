Busy holiday weekend for Missouri State Highway Patrol

MISSOURI – It was a busy holiday weekend for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to their holiday report, there were 12 fatalities and three drownings over the July 4th holiday counting period. Troopers worked 376 traffic crashes, which included 139 injuries and nine of the 12 fatalities. 160 DWI arrests were made along with 110 drug arrests.

Troopers also worked 11 boating crashes, which included five injuries, but zero fatalities. 12 BWI arrests were made along with 28 drug arrests. The holiday counting period began at 6 pm Wednesday, July 3rd and ended at 11:59 pm on Sunday, July 7th.