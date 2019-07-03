Busy 2018 for Joplin Court operations

JOPLIN, Mo. – A year-end review of Joplin Court operations show a busy schedule during 2018.

The Municipal Court saw 10,626 violations and citations filed last year. The vast majority of those came through police operations including traffic tickets and misdemeanor charges.

There were also 48 cases that involved animal control issues and several others that covered code enforcement or other city departments.

In all, the Joplin City Court collected nearly $1.2 million dollars during the 2018 fiscal year.