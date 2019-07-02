Businesses go through liquor license renewal process in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. —

Hundreds of Jasper County businesses are making sure they have the right to sell alcohol by the drink or by the six pack.

The Jasper County clerk is handling the annual process to renew liquor licenses throughout the county. That includes about 240 licenses for a wide range of uses, everything from night clubs to grocery stores. The regulations are set at the state level, but it’s up to the county to handle local licensing.

“The State of Missouri requires all bars, all retail liquor stores as well as restaurants, etc. to have a state liquor license and then the state gives all that information to the counties.” Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk

All licensing was due by the end of June, although there are still a few businesses with applications out.

In 2018, there were nearly 33,000 liquor licenses throughout the State of Missouri.