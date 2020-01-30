UPS deftly navigates shipping surge, hit by pension charge

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2019, file photo a UPS man delivers a package to a residence in North Andover, Mass. United Parcel Service Inc. reports financial results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — UPS swung to a loss in its fourth quarter mostly on a hefty pension-related charge, but the delivery company’s adjusted results met Wall Street’s view.

UPS lost $106 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter. A year ago the Atlanta company earned $453 million, or 52 cents per share.

Stripping out a $1.8 billion pension-related charge and other items, earnings were $2.11 per share. That met the expectations of analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue climbed to $20.57 billion from $19.85 billion. Wall Street called for $20.67 billion.

The company said its daily volume rose almost 9% in the U.S., while next day air volume surged nearly 26%.

United Parcel Service Inc. said Thursday it’s expanding weekend services and speeding up time-in-transit for small and medium-sized businesses this year.

UPS foresees a 2020 adjusted profit of $7.76 to $8.06. Analysts predict earnings of $8.03 per share.

Shares declined slightly before the market open.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories