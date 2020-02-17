The best Presidents Day sales of 2020: TVs, mattress and home goods

Looking for a deal this weekend? Here’s where bargain hunters should focus their efforts to save the most money.

A holiday weekend inevitably means sales — and Presidents Day is no exception. Droves of retailers across the country are rolling out deals and discounts on various goods; but which deals are actually worth the hype?

NBC News BETTER consulted shopping experts to get their insights on what to buy, what to skip, and how to get the biggest bang for your buck this Presidents Day. Spoiler alert: home essentials are definitely stealing the show.

Presidents Day sales offer an opportunity to save on some of the most expensive products for your home including mattresses, notes Michael Bonebright, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com.

“When you’re spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars, even a small discount like 20 percent off can make a big difference,” Bonebright says. “If nothing else, these sales usually offer a good opportunity to get discounted or free shipping on bulky items. We’re expecting to see mattresses at up to $600 off from major mattress-specific retailers like Mattress Firm, Tempur-Pedic and Serta. That said, don’t neglect big retailers like Overstock.com, Sears, and Walmart — which may cut anywhere from 20 percent to 60 percent off mattress prices.”