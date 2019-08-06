Nielsen’s top programs for July 29-Aug. 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Small business owners who compete with large companies as well as each other for job candidates find they need to be creative to get the staffers they want. Some have given up on online job boards and develop their own strategies. Here's what they do:

— Never stop recruiting. Many owners are always on the lookout for people who look like a good fit for their companies, not just when they have an opening or are expanding. Some find that chance encounters with sales people in stores, restaurants and other businesses can lead to good hires; they get a preview of a potential staffer's work ethic and abilities. Some owners have hired employees who work for clients or customers — they've already formed a good relationship.