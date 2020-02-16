Business owners say medical marijuana dispensaries selection process is flawed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Lawmakers in Jefferson City are taking a closer look at how the medical marijuana law is being implemented.

Business owners who have been denied applications feel the selection process was flawed.

An out-of-state firm was used to create a blind scoring method to help evaluate each applicant.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr asked the man in charge of implementing the program to testify before the House Special Committee on government oversight this week.

Lyndall Fraker, with the Department of Health and Senior Services, has done a remarkable job meeting all of the deadlines to get the program ready.

Fraker explained what happened after the out-of-town firm scored which businesses should receive a license.

“We gave the final review and ranking and the approval and denial of facility applications and then the compliance investigations conducted of licensed and certified facilities that’s where we are right now.,” Fraker said.

The committee chair said he will be inviting Fraker back to address more questions from committee members soon.