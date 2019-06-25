Business along Grand Lake takes another hit from flooding

GROVE, Okla. —

A business along the shore of Grand Lake has taken a direct hit from flooding not once, but twice this year.

Elk River Marina, just North of Grove, has been shut down for 38 days now. Storms from last month caused flooding in the parking area, restricting access to several docks within the marina. As a result, they had to shut down during Memorial Day weekend.

In the last few days, they were close to gaining access to the area to clean up and prepare for the upcoming 4th of July holiday. But after yesterday’s storm, their re-opening time as been set back even farther. Marina officials say flooding is common for their property, but not what this year has brought.

“We’ve had this happen before, two years ago we had it, but in May only. It was a short span of time. It was a couple of weeks. It was up and back down. This year, it’s been like I said it’s been going on 40 days this week.” Russ Allard, Operator of Elk River Marina

Allard says he hopes flood waters recede quickly this week to where cleanup can be completed before the upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend.