NEVADA, Mo. — Many people have gathered in Nevada over the past three days for an annual event.

Bushwhacker Days brings thousands of people to the Downtown Nevada Square each year for carnival rides, vendors, crafts, live music, and a car show Saturday.

With their 55 year now in the books, the event was nothing short of a success.

With over 900 tickets pre-sold, Bushwhacker Committee Member, Jessica Bland, says this is the biggest event of the year for Nevada.

Jessica Bland – Bushwhacker Committee Member, says, “We start preparing the week after this is over, so like Saturday we’ll close out with Billy Dean this evening at 7:00 P.M. And then we’ll have a meeting, we’ll have a rally up meeting next Wednesday and we start planning for next year.”

Bland adds they wouldn’t be able to have this event every year if it wasn’t for the support from the community.