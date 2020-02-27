Bus driver saves student from smoldering home

GRANBY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri bus driver saves a student from a smoldering home while out on his route.

The local fire department says an electrical fire started in the attic creating a lot of smoke and some flames.

A bus driver on his route in Ritchey noticed the smoke coming from the house.

He was told there could be a kid inside–he ran up and banged on the door until the student came out.

Jason Cole Transportation Director, said, “It’s always a good thing when you have those types of responsible actions and we have them in the district, it’s a good reflection of the people we have in our district.”

The Granby Volunteer Fire Department as well as Neosho all responded to the fire.

There were some small flames, however because someone noticed, it did not become engulfed.

The house has some water damage but the family will be able to return home after fixing the wiring issues.