JOPLIN, Mo– Rangeline traffic was partially shut down this afternoon as Joplin emergency personnel help a woman after her motorized scooter was partially trapped under a bus.

The call came in around 3:00 P.M. this afternoon.

The woman was awake and alert, no word on her injures however she has been taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Our Joplin News First Reporter is on scene and says the scooter appeared in okay condition, it was driven and loaded for transport.