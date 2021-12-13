Burned body identified/OSBI to release name

JAY, Okla. – The body of a man found in the Lake Eucha area of Delaware County has been identified but the Delaware County Sheriff’s office is not releasing the name.

The body, which appeared to be burned, has been sent to the state’s Medical Examiner for identification and cause of death.

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case and will release the name of the victim.

Telephone calls to the OSBI were not returned.   

 

