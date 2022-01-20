Burglary Investigation at Old Seneca Milnot Building

SENECA, Mo.—Authorities are investigating a suspected burglary at the old Milnot Plant in Seneca. Officials received a call around four Thursday afternoon that someone had broken into the building. Investigators from Newton and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as the Seneca Police Department responded. After searching the building, officials did not find a suspect inside. Officials tell us it appears the break-in happened on the Oklahoma side of the building, so the investigation will be handled by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.