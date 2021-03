JOPLIN, Mo. — A 100 year old building in downtown Joplin may soon get some badly needed repairs.

A $2 million permit application has been filed with the city of Joplin for improvements to the Frisco Building. The structure has been vacant since last Fall, when apartment residents had to move out due to the need for repairs.

The building opened in 1913 at the corner of 6th and Main and was originally operated by the Frisco Railroad.