Buffalo Run Casino to reopen Friday, with new hours, limited capacity

MIAMI, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Another casino in northeast Oklahoma has announced it’s reopening date.

The Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma has announced Buffalo Run Casino & Resort will open Friday, May 15th.

New hours will be 10:00 am – 2:00 am daily until June 5th.

New safety and sanitation protocols will also be in place:

Limited capacity on the gaming floor

Every other machine out of service

Employees to wear face masks (guests encouraged to wear face masks)

Temperature checked upon entry

Sanitizing and cleaning while casino is closed overnight

The casino has been closed for about 8 weeks to combat the spread of COVID-19. The Peoria Business Committee made the decision to continue paying staff their full wages during that time.