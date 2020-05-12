Buffalo Run Casino to reopen Friday, with new hours, limited capacity

MIAMI, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Another casino in northeast Oklahoma has announced it’s reopening date.
The Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma has announced Buffalo Run Casino & Resort will open Friday, May 15th.
New hours will be 10:00 am – 2:00 am daily until June 5th.
New safety and sanitation protocols will also be in place:
- Limited capacity on the gaming floor
- Every other machine out of service
- Employees to wear face masks (guests encouraged to wear face masks)
- Temperature checked upon entry
- Sanitizing and cleaning while casino is closed overnight
The casino has been closed for about 8 weeks to combat the spread of COVID-19. The Peoria Business Committee made the decision to continue paying staff their full wages during that time.