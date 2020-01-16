Buddy Check: Follow Up

Even after the “cancer-free” diagnosis, treatment for patients like Marilyn Six doesn’t stop.

The road to recovery after that first good sign is still a long one. It is filled with appointments and treatments that reach beyond just the physical needs of the person.

“I never discharge my breast cancer patients, okay. So, I see them, as long as I’m here, they’re here,” says Dr. Anisa Hassan.

