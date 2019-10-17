Buddy Check 16: Survival and Perseverance

As you step just inside the main doors of Franklin Tech, it’s hard not to notice Elsie Morris’s bright and vibrant personality.

“That was one of the things I had decided–I’m not dying until I have that hot little piece of paper in my hands,” Morris explained.

She’s talking about her doctorate degree in education from Oklahoma State University.

“When I started my degree plan as a docorate, I always knew I wanted to work in a tech center in administration. And that was the goal before I ever was diagnosed.”

Life took a turn when Elsie discovered a lump on July 31st, 2017 — her 29th wedding anniversary.

“I didn’t want that to mar the anniversary,” Morris added. “So I never mentioned it to my husband until a couple of days later.”

And, it had to wait longer while she battled some other health concerns, before she finally got into the doctor.

“Of course, the day that I had my diagnostic mammogram, they did an ultrasound as well and they told me right then. The radiologist knew immediately.”

It turned out to be hormone negative, HER2 positive, agressive Stage 3 breast cancer.

“I was never sick until all of this crazy stuff started happening,” said Morris.

It affected a lymphnode and when chemo began in October 2017, she could only make it through five rounds.

“I was hospitalized twice and he told me going in that he would take me to the brink of death, but not let me go over–and quite literally, that’s what happened.”

Elsie ended up with heart failure, so chemo had to stop. But once her labs were okay, she received a double mastectomy and then it was time to tackle the cancer again in May of 2018.

“I was asked to participate in a radiation study. It was a blind study, so going in, I didn’t know if I would receive the radiation or not.”

As it turns out, she was chosen to receive 25 rounds of high powered radiation for the study. And while she’s doing better, the road hasn’t been easy — that includes gallbladder surgery, heart failure, and lymphedema.

“I use a lymphedema pump an hour and a half every day just to keep that at bay,” Morris explained.

Her smile still shines through it all, though. Something she credits to her team of doctors at the Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute.

“My oncologist is Dr. Shah, and he and his team are absolotely fantastic. I owe my life to him. I really, truly do.”

Plus, a little help from a higher power has carried her through.

“I just look at every new day as a blessing, And my prayer on the way in, I drive in from Grove, and so everyday I pray ‘God, let me be a blessing to someone, show me that person that needs me today, and show me how to best help them.’ So, that’s my life philosophy right now.”

