Buddy Check 16 — Social Workers and breast cancer

JOPLIN, Mo. — When a patient is going through breast cancer treatment, there’s a select group of people at Freeman Health System that aim to provide as many resources as possible. It’s another integral part of the team approach to treatment at the hospital.

After the doctors and nurses go over your treatment options and chemo education — you may find yourself here.

Kelley Wheeler, Freeman Health Social Service Provider, said, “We go over a distress scale with every new patient, even when they come in for their follow-ups, they also do it again.”

It’s the patient assistance group — social service providers and financial counselors hoping to connect every patient going through treatment with the right resources.

“Our main focus is to look out for them on the front of things. To make sure that they’re not going to have any big surprises with insurance costs or things like that. We kind of do that on the front end just so we take that much of the burden away.”

Lisa Paugh, Freeman Health Social Service Provider, said, “There’s an extra support out there that they don’t have to go through everything alone, and if there is something that they’re needing.”

That’s where Lisa Paugh and Kelley Wheeler step in. The service is free — to help patients with whatever they need.

“Financial assistance through the health system. Medicaid. There’s different foundations out there that might be able to help out with some out-of-pocket costs, co-pay cards through drug companies that might be able to help with out of pocket costs.”

But, both women say it’s not just about the financial resources. Cancer patients — including those fighting breast cancer — have a social worker in their corner helping them through the extra things a patient may not even know about.

“Some are surprised and a little leery, because they’re just not quite sure what it’s all about. We’re really there just to help them get through any kind of financial crisis or emotional situation that might be going on. Because, it can be a lot of information to get and overwhelming.”

“A lot of people don’t even know Freeman Financial Assistance even exists or these different grant programs. And it does take a huge burden off of them. That’s one less thing. You don’t want to have to worry about money when you’re trying to worry about your life,” said Wheeler.