Buddy Check 16 — Senate Bill 551 and MRIs

JOPLIN, Mo. — A recent Missouri Senate bill signed into law last month by Governor Mike Parson specifically modifies an insurance mandate relating to breast cancer screenings.

Dr. Alan Buchele, Freeman Health Surgeon, Breast Center Med. Dir., “We don’t order MRIs on everybody. We order MRIs on a select group of patients.”

And, now — thanks to Senate Bill 551 — many Missouri breast cancer patients might get that MRI covered by insurance.

“This legislation specifically allows for women who are deemed high-risk by the doctor, to be eligible for this enhanced screening.”

Mammograms are typical screenings covered by many insurance companies, but this new bill requires those companies to also cover MRI’s and ultrasounds needed for high-risk patients.

“For women who are at higher risk, which we define as a greater than 20% lifetime risk of getting breast cancer. We add a scheduled MRI into their screening process.”

Dr. Jane Seto, Freeman Health Staff Radiologist, “For dense breasts, mammogram is a little bit limited, because we cannot see through the tissues that well. So that’s why, when the MRI is in the picture, it will actually help us.”

Because sometimes mammograms can’t tell the whole picture, especially for women with dense breasts.

“With a lot of fibroglandular tissue, we cannot see any mass, tumor, or calcifications related to tumor that well.”

The whole reason — a screening like an MRI could help catch breast cancer as early as possible.

“It’s a powerful tool, to provide information, which is more sensitive to detect a tumor.”

“If we’re doing an MRI at a 6-month interval on a high-risk patient, we’re going to detect that MRI-detectable cancer at a 6 months, and so we have a 6-month window that we didn’t have before,” said Buchele.

Patients unable to afford additional tests and screening, now have hope.

“Hey, we need these tests, and the legislation is designed to have those tests covered by the insurance company.”

Because, as Dr. Buchele points out, anyone who comes in for a test at the breast center wants to know if they have breast cancer or not.

So, this new legislation aims at giving the patient peace of mind.

“It’s their health that we’re talking about. So, it’s pretty important to them and it ought to be pretty important to us.”