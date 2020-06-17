Buddy Check 16 — National Cancer Survivor Month

JOPLIN, Mo. — June is National Cancer Survivor Month — and in our quest to remind women to know their breast health through our Buddy Check 16 program — we’ve introduced you to so many breast cancer survivors in our area.

Alane Golubski, Patient, said, “It was a shock. I didn’t feel sick. I didn’t feel like anything was wrong with me.”

Alane Golubski recalls that day back in August of 2019.

“I was just doing a massage and I felt a lump.”

But, she ignored it because she’s not 40 yet and assumed it wasn’t that common for younger women to get breast cancer.

“You could see it coming out of my shirt and my husband was like, ‘Yeah, you definitely need to call the doctor.'”

Sure enough — stage 3 breast cancer.

She thought she had been doing everything right — she had just been to the doctor not long before.

“He was just as surprised as I was that it was cancer because it kinda came from nowhere.”

Dr. Alan Buchele, Freeman Health System Surgeon, said, “Turns out that most women don’t do a monthly self-exam. It’s not something they do on a routine basis and so sometimes it’s just happenstance. ‘Oh, I bumped it and I felt something.'”

Dr. Alan Buchele at Freeman Health System says doctors are aware women forget to do a monthly self exam — so he encourages breast self awareness at all times, not just once a month.

“There’s been some research that shows that if you have a breast self awareness. You don’t have to feel every little bit of your breast. But knowing what your breast look and feel like is pretty important.”

Alane admits she wasn’t the best about her monthly self exam either, but she’s glad she took it seriously when she felt something off — now, encouraging others her age to become more aware of their bodies.

“I feel like that the awareness for women under 40 is just not there. That, I joined a Facebook group for women under 40 and there are so many people who are even younger than me,” said Golubski.

“It’s easy to forget, it’s easy to let things go. And so, we want you to be aware of what’s going on and do the things that are helpful,” said Buchele.

“Just paying attention to your body because you know yourself better than anyone else. And, just to be an advocate for your self and to pursue your healthiness,” said Golubski.