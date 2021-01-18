Buddy Check 16 — Healing after surgery

JOPLIN, Mo. — A woman going through breast cancer treatment, still has a lot to think about, even after a breast is removed or reconstructed.

Dr. Alan Buchele, Freeman Health Breast Center Medical Director, “It’s a little bit intimidating right off the bat, but it’s pretty easy to get a handle on it.”

For a couple weeks after a mastectomy or reconstructive surgery, a breast cancer patient might go home with drain bulbs still attached.

“So we can evacuate that fluid so that the skin sticks back down onto the muscle and, or so that the fluid doesn’t accumulate around an implant, for a woman who has reconstruction.”

It prevents seroma, or an infection, where the breast tissue was removed or where an implant was placed.

“Think of it like blister fluid, okay. We don’t want that fluid in there, causing a bubble or a fluid collection, underneath that breast tissue.”

Not every patient who has surgery will need a drain afterwards — it just depends on the type and the extent of their surgery.

“In general, we like to see about 30 mL of fluid or less per day coming out the drain, before we think that it could be safely removed. At that amount, the body can reabsorb on its own that much fluid.”

Thankfully, staff at The Pink Door Boutique are well equipped with supplies needed for women in this position.

Lisa Nelson, Pink Door Boutique Coordinator, “The garment also helps with compression that will help to continue to get that drainage to continue to move, so assisting in helping to get those drains out as soon as possible.”

The white cotton compression bra has aloe and vitamin e infused into the fabric.

“We measure her for her band and then I usually have her try on two sizes, just to make sure for comfort. I make sure there’s enough room for my finger to make its way around, so it’s not too snug.”

Pink Door staff deliver the bras to patients the day of their surgery and sometimes it’s even covered by insurance.

“One to two of these garments, depends on their plan. Medicare usually always allows two: one to wash and one to wear.”

And, it serves multiple purposes to help women post-surgery.

“When he removes those, the drains from your body, then you can just unvelcro those drain pouches, and then you’ve got a soft compression bra for the rest of your healing time.”