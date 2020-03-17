Buddy Check 16 – Genetic Testing for breast cancer patients

JOPLIN, Mo. — The American Society of Breast Surgeons is recommending an additional form of genetic testing for patients with breast cancer.

It can better help doctors and patients find the best treatment options for the specific type of breast cancer.

That’s this month’s Freeman Health Buddy Check 16.

Karen Watts, Freeman Health System Director of Administrative Laboratory Services, said, “They call it precision medicine at the genetic level.”

Watts is talking about next generation sequencing, also known as ngs.

“Genetic testing is fascinating because it can determine the germ-line mutations for genes within your body.”

Currently, the American Society of Breast Surgeons recommends all patients with breast cancer be offered genetic testing.

“Not all cancer is the same. So, just because you have breast cancer or this person has breast cancer, it doesn’t mean that they’ll be treated the same way.”

It helps clinicians target the treatment needed for that specific type of breast cancer.

“That’s why it’s important that clinicians know exactly what’s going on it your body so they can target that specific treatment to your genetic level.”

It may help lead doctors to personalize a treatment plan even more.

“Sometimes you’ll hear about patients who are taking chemotherapy, and it’s not working. This is one of those tests that they can run to determine what’s the best type of treatment to fight that cancer.”

NGS is slightly different from the BRCA analysis.

“The next gene sequencing test that is offered by Medicare currently is only for people who have inherited breast or ovarian cancer.”

But the testing could help the future of testing for other cancers, as well.

“Through Medicare, eventually — not now, but eventually — it could go for colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, other cancers.”