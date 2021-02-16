Buddy Check 16 — Cancer treatment and diet

JOPLIN, Mo. — We all know the benefits of a healthy diet. But if you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer – or any kind of cancer – knowing what to eat is more important than ever before.

Amalee Cummings, Freeman Health System Clinical Dietitian, said, “I don’t really want nutrition to be something that is stressful, I just want it to be something that is helpful.”

Right off the bat, Freeman Health System Clinical Dietitian Amalee Cummings says increasing protein is a simple nutritional fix if you’ve been diagnosed with cancer.

“Because your body’s under so much stress, there’s a lot of healing process going on. And so, a lot of times when people lose weight during treatment, it’s actually muscle mass more than it is fat mass, and so just wanting to try and maintain that muscle mass.”

Cummings, most importantly, just wants to make sure patients are getting the proper nutrients.

“Some chemos you do have to avoid certain things, like for example, grapefruit or something like that, but overall there’s not any foods that I specifically ban, just because, again, I just want to make sure people are eating.”

Limiting red meat to 18 ounces a week can help maintain a healthy diet — avoiding sugary drinks and high sodium foods is also beneficial. Again, she says, just as long as the patient is eating, even before the next round of treatment.

“Sometimes people are anxious or nervous, and so they don’t eat, and then it’s, you know, halfway through the afternoon and they are starving. So, I want to make sure people are just feeding themselves.”

Incorporating more fruits and vegetables has its perks, even if the meal isn’t perfect.

“A lot of those fruits and vegetables have fat soluble vitamins, and so, even though a salad dressing might have some fat to it, if the rest of your meal doesn’t have any fat, it’s actually really helpful so that you can absorb those vitamins.”

If treatment causes nausea, she says to avoid high fat foods because those are harder to digest.

“Cookbooks that I give out to patients as they need it, that are organized specifically for when you’re going through treatment.”

At Freeman Health System, a Clinical Dietitian is part of the whole team helping patients get through cancer treatment.

“There are so many obstacles you’re going through and to just have somebody else brainstorm some of those issues you might be having with eating. I just love to help people along the way.”