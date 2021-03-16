Buddy Check 16 — Cancer death rates on the decline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some promising news in the medical world, cancer death numbers continue to decline.

Across all cancers The American Cancer Society and doctors point to death rates dropping by at least 20% over the last 20 years.

Dr. Matthew Miller, D.O., Freeman Cancer Institute Medical Director, “When I came out of training, it was almost a one size fits all.”

But, Dr. Matthew Miller says a lot has changed for breast cancer treatment over the past 20-plus years.

“When we talk about two decades of data and declining death rates, well that fits in with drugs that work against the HER-2 receptor. Over 20 years ago, we weren’t commonly using drugs that target the HER-2 receptor. That’s made a huge difference.”

The Freeman Health System Cancer Institute Medical Director says, on average, one in five patients will be diagnosed with her-2 positive breast cancer. So, these declining death rates are proving the advancement in screening and treating breast cancer.

“I see that kind of as like a culmination of many years of hard work for researchers and oncologists.”

Side effects are also easing, too, as better medications get developed for treatment.

“They have like 95% success rate in keeping people out of the hospital and keeping them from throwing up.”

He adds there are even better medications adding up to a better prognosis for a stage four breast cancer diagnosis.

“Especially for the ER-positive breast cancer patients. A lot of the oral medications that add on to the hormone therapy. And, so, what we’re talking about is just a longer lifespan, even if you have Stage 4.”

And matching the right regimen to the kind of cancer has made a big difference over the years.

“Biomarkers are very key, how we approach them. And, even therapies maybe given after the surgery have changed the paradigm, to where we just know what we need to do a little bit better. But, refining knowledge is kind of what oncologists do.”