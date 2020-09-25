Brownback speaks out about religious freedom

KANSAS — We’re hearing from former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback for the first time in a while.

He’s the country’s International Religious Freedom Ambassador. In an online video, he says he’s seeing movement toward peace in the Middle East. But he’s concerned about persecution in places like Myanmar and China.

Sam Brownback, International Religious Freedom Ambassador, said, “If they’re a peaceful practitioner of their faith, they shouldn’t be going to prison, they shouldn’t be in prison now. We want to see apostacy and blasphemy laws repealed so that people are free to practice their faith as they see fit, we want to see these religious communities come together around the notion that religion is an instrument of peace, it shouldn’t be weaponized as a tool of war.”

Brownback also says during the coronavirus pandemic, some people are blaming those that are different than them, like religious minorities. So he is calling on governments to protect the groups and not to feed into the discrimination.