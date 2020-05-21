Bronaugh School District outlines a prospective five-year facilities plan

BRONAUGH, Mo. — After extensive time working on a plan, the Bronaugh School District has outlined a prospective five-year facilities plan.

Some of the bigger plans include adding a double-entry door at the main entrance, fixing moisture issues in the bathrooms, and an overhaul of an empty woodshop to become a fifth and sixth grade center.

The plan also includes repainting the cafeteria and high school hallway, new carpeting, playground updates, and tinted windows throughout the school.

Jordan Dickey, Bronaugh School Superintendent, said, “I think our school board, they have a united vision of wanting our district to be the best it can be and for it to be a school of choice for kids in our community. We’re very proud of our facilities. We have really nice facilities for a school our size, and so we want to keep them looking nice and keep them up to date. So hopefully with this plan, it gives us a shared vision, so moving forward as we’re budgeting and allocating finances, we all know what renovations need to be made.”

Dickey says she believes the plan will be approved at next month’s board of education meeting.

Funding for the project would be paid through the district’s general budget.