JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and staff discussed the addition of personal protective equipment (PPE) and orders for more equipment.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, they have shipped more than 4,074 cases of masks, surgical gowns, gloves and other PPE items. On Thursday, March 26, the Missouri Strategic National Stockpile Warehouse shipped 39,000 N95 masks, 16,000 surgical gowns, 13,700 face shields and 5,600 surgical masks.