Brighter Future Hosts ‘Stuff the Bus’

CARTHAGE, Mo.,–One organization is working to ensure no student will have to go without this upcoming school year.

Bright Futures hosted their stuff the bus event today at the Walmart in Carthage.



They invited shoppers to pick up a few extra school supplies when they stopped into the store today to be donated to local kids in need.

Bright Futures says they understand school supplies shopping can be overwhelming for some families.

And they are looking to help in that process anyway they can.

Greg Spink, coordinator for Bright Futures in Carthage says, “There are all kinds of circumstances that happen in life. Life gets crazy. And when people need help we want to step up and help out. We don’t want the kids to suffer because of something.”

All supplies collected will be given to students in the Carthage school district.



And on August 12th and 13th bright futures will welcome parents and students to come pick up their donated supplies.