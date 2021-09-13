Bright Futures Neosho nonprofit gets financial help from Corley Trust

NEOSHO, Mo. — A non-profit group in Newton County is getting a financial boost to help better the lives of students in the community.

Five thousand dollars is now in the hands of officials at Bright Futures Neosho.

The money comes from the WR Corley Memorial Trust Fund through Southwest Missouri Bank, and will now help the organization supply weekend food bags to students.

“It’ll be somewhere between 55,000 and 60,000 dollars this year to purchase food just for our food bags, so the 5,000 dollars takes a pretty good chunk out of that total cost for that program this year,” said Deedee Dowell, Bright Futures Neosho Coordinator

Bright Futures Neosho was one of 32 non-profits to receive grant money from the Corley Trust.