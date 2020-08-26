Bright Futures launches new website

JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization needs your help to make sure students have enough clothes to wear this school year.

They’re hoping a new website will make it easier for people to donate.

Even though students went back to class just Tuesday, Joplin Bright Futures is already in need of clothing for young people.

Community Engagement Coordinator Sarah Coyne says a new Bright Futures website has been in the works for several months and is now up and running.

Sarah Coyne, Joplin Schools Community Engagement Coordinator, said, “So we really wanted it to have some functionality and that’s really improved over our old website, it was broken in a lot of ways and we think we fixed all that with the new website, at the beginning of the school year we really find ourselves in an area of high need as far a s school clothes, um tee-shirts, shorts that are appropriate to the school dress code. tennis shoes.”

For more information on the new and improved website, follow the link below.

https://brightfuturesjoplin.org/