“Bright Futures Joplin” received a donation from Arvest banks in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO – A local “Snack Pack Program” is receiving some financial assistance, thanks to the efforts of an area bank.

“Bright Futures Joplin” has received $6500 from “Arvest Bank.”

It’s part of the company’s annual “Million Meals Campaign.”

Employees and customers from four “Arvest” locations in Joplin donated the money.

“By doing the math, that donation will send out about 18 hundred snack packs this year so it’s a really beneficial donation to help our kids who are are battling food insecurity who’s families might be struggling through a time of crisis.” Says Sarah Coyne, Bright Futures Joplin Coordinator.

This is the 11th year for the “Arvest Million Meals” event.