Bright Futures Joplin celebrates 10 years

JOPLIN, Mo. — Bright Futures Joplin celebrates their tenth anniversary of continued operations towards helping local schools. Bright Futures could not be happier, but they admit their job is far from over.

Sarah Coyne, Bright Futures Coordinator, said, “There’s always someone out there thinking of them, they may not see their faces, they may not know who they are, but there are people in the Joplin community who value you, who support you.”

Even though they were established in 2010, it wasn’t until the Joplin tornado the charity was able to show what they were made of.

“So we had all the mechanisms in place to really be helpful right after the tornado, the need for volunteers, the need for families who were in a real time of crisis, we had everything in place so we were able to help in a way that we’re really proud of.”

From there their contributions skyrocketed. Since it’s creation, more than 12,000 students have been helped by the charity.

Samantha Beeson, McKinley Elementary Counselor, said, “We give out about 60 snack packs every week for students in our building, just the insecurities at home, it just helping bridge that gap for them, fulfilling those basic needs that they need met.”

And the community could not be more grateful for their support.

“We can call them and help them out with this is amazing to not have to worry about where I’m gonna get that from.”

They admit, so much of what Bright Futures was able to accomplish was thanks to the support of their community.

“They are just falling over themselves in order to help, to volunteer their time, to donate to the programs, they’re just so excited to help Joplin kids, and that’s been really special to me,” said Coyne.

And they’re ready to continue on building—and growing, so they can make sure every kid is taken care of.

“There are plenty of kids in our district who struggle to have their basic needs met everyday, and to know that we’re going to be a part of what’s going to reach those children, to help them have a bright future, it’s very impactful.”

Bright Futures is celebrating by holding a special fundraiser week on their website, posting statistics, daily videos and community recognition. They’re hoping to raise roughly $10,000 by the end and are even offering $25 t-shirts.