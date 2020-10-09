Bright Futures holding Socktober event

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local group is coming together to make sure no child has cold feet this season.

Bright Futures Joplin has begun their first Socktober event for the area. Throughout the month of October, the organization is pushing the importance of sock donations and the benefit that they give children. While socks have been donated, Bright Futures Coordinator Sarah Coyne, says that they’re still lacking a certain kind.

Sarah Coyne, Coordinator of Bright Futures – Joplin, said, “Right now our greatest need is really for the big socks, the big adult sized feet, mostly for the boys. Our high school boys, our middle school boys, they have grown, adult-sized feet and we just can’t keep up with that need right now.”

Donations of new socks for all ages are being accepted at the Memorial Education Center on South Pearl Street in Joplin.