Bright Futures Carthage holds annual Stuff The Bus event

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Bright Futures Carthage is hoping to help students in need again this year.

The organization’s annual Stuff The Bus event is collecting donations of school supplies.

Every year, they put together backpacks filled with supplies for students and families who are in need of the items.

A school bus and tent are set up in the Carthage Walmart parking lot for people to drop off their donations.

Organizers say they don’t want kids to miss out on an education because they don’t have what they need.

Greg Spink, Coordinator, Bright Futures Carthage, said, “So, we want to make sure that our kids in this community succeed and we’ve got such a great community. They have rallied around us, the school’s supportive, the businesses, the churches, everyone gets together. And if everyone just does a little bit, we can take care of everyone and that’s what I love. I love that about this community, about this school that we take care of our people.”

With last years donations, Bright Futures was able to fill 379 backpacks for kids in the Carthage School District.

This year, they hope to fill more than 400 backpacks.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate today, you can stop by the Carthage Walmart tomorrow between 9 a.m. and noon.

Or you can mail a check to the Carthage R-9 School District Administration office at 710 Lyon Street.