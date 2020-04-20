Bright Futures Carthage awarded $10k to help every student have 20/20 vision

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Bright Futures Carthage is one of 16 organizations chosen to receive funding to help students in the district.

The Carthage organization received $10,000 from The Community Foundation of the Ozarks through the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in partnership with Commerce Trust.

The funding is designed to meet vision needs to its recipients, and is specific emergency funding for COVID-19 related needs.

Coover Regional Grants awarded a total of $250,000 to all 16 organizations.

For Carthage, the grant will help meet their lofty goal of making sure every student in the district has 20/20 vision by the end of 2020. The money will be used for eye exams and corrective lenses not covered by family insurance, Medicaid, or other sources.

Some of the funding will also help provide meals for kids while they are out of school during this pandemic.

To learn more about local agencies who were awarded grant money, click HERE!