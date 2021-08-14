Bright Futures – Carl Junction holds event for families to get school supplies they need

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Bright Futures – Carl Junction held their first ever Back to School Bash Sunday.

The event allows families that are at or below the poverty level to apply for the supplies they need.

Through donations and the work of Bright Futures, these families can get what they need at no cost to them.

The event is an expansion of the school supply distribution they have done in the past, but this year, it’s more than just a supply drive.

Jeni Driskill, Carl Junction Bright Futures Coordinator, says, “What makes Saturday extra special is it’s not just school supplies like it has been in the past. We’ve also got MU Extension here passing out healthy recipes, Girl Scouts of America donated a bunch of really tasty cookies. We have lots of shoes in a variety of sizes that our students can try on and take home with them.”

Many communities across the area have their own Bright Futures programs.

If you need help, you can reach out to them by contacting your local school district.