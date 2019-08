The Joplin Bright Futures program is the recipient of the inaugural KODE/KSN school supply drive.

Tubs were placed at seven different locations in Joplin, Carthage and Carl Junction between August 5th and the 18th.

Customers were able to buy back to school supplies for students in need and place them in the containers.

The supplies were taken to the Bright Futures location inside the district’s central administration building on Monday.