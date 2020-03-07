Bridgework to begin on I-44

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — If you will be making regular trips up and down I-44 over the next several months, you’ll need to be especially careful and patient.

Demolition work on bridges over the East and West bound lanes of I-44 between Sarcoxie and Halltown will begin as early as next week and could continue through November.

Sergeant John Luekenhoff with the Missouri Highway Patrol says there is another route that could save you time and trouble in the long run.

Sgt. John Luekenhoff, Missouri Highway Patrol, SAID, “We’re really talking about here because we have a specific route you could take, is your Branson, Table Rock Lake traffic, coming for the summer time fun and recreation, U.S. 60 will also get you to that destination, so as you come in you can travel south on I-49 to U.S. 60 and then go east on U.S. 60 and avoid the congestion and construction.”

To find out more about the construction, we’ve put a link to the MODOT website, then search for I-44 Project Rebuild.