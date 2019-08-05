Bridge work in Monett to impact traffic on U.S. 60

MONETT, Mo — Four months of bridge work in Monett is expected to impact traffic.

The city’s police department says in a social media post:

Expect traffic congestion on U.S 60 east of MO 37 in Monett during bridge the project . Project starts Monday, August 5, and lasting until Thanksgiving. Monett Police Department

Crews are removing and replacing the westbound bridge deck of the U.S. 60 bridge over the railroad tracks and Waldensian Road.

Traffic Impacts:

1. Route 60 reduced to one lane in each direction and traffic shifted to eastbound side of bridge

2. Traffic congestion expected during high traffic volume times

3. Waldensian Street underneath Route 60 CLOSED for duration of project

Work is scheduled to be complete in November, weather permitting and if there are no construction delays.